The federal Centers of Disease Prevention and Control recently awarded Sky Lakes Wellness Center’s Diabetes Prevention Program its highest level of recognition.

“The award means we have demonstrated we can help people lose weight and maintain that weight loss over the course of the 12-month program,” said Jennifer Newton, RD, CDCES, MPH, nutrition coordinator at the Sky Lakes Wellness Center.

The National Diabetes Prevention Program is an innovative and proven effort to prevent type 2 diabetes in communities across the United States. The program has been offered at the Sky Lakes Wellness Center since 2017.

Studies show people who complete the program and lose an average of 5% of their starting weight will lower their risk of type 2 diabetes by half. “People older than 60 can reduce their risk by more than 70%,” Newton said. “This is better than any medication has been shown to do.

“The Diabetes Prevention Program focuses on helping people make small changes that lead to big results,” she added.

Preventing type 2 diabetes is important because the disease can lead to amputations, kidney problems, and blindness. “Also, it increases your risk of heart attacks, strokes, and puts you at greater risk for experiencing severe illness from COVID-19,” Newton said.

Trained lifestyle coaches will launch the Wellness Center’s online Diabetes Prevention Program classes on Wednesday, January 27. Grant funding means there is no cost to eligible participants who commit to the one-year program, but enrollment is limited.

To qualify for the Diabetes Prevention Program, participants must be at high risk for type 2 diabetes or have been diagnosed with prediabetes. Call the Sky Lakes Wellness Center, 541-274-2770, or email preventdiabetes@skylakes.org to learn more.