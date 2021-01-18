Governor Kate Brown held a press conference today to update Oregonians on the status of COVID-19 vaccinations in Oregon. The Governor was joined by officials including Oregon Health Authority (OHA) Director Patrick Allen.

Earlier this week, OHA updated its vaccination plan after being informed by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar that the federal government would be releasing its entire supply of COVID-19 vaccines to states.

Yesterday, Oregon received the news that the federal reserve of vaccines that Oregon and other states expected to receive does not exist. OHA is updating Oregon’s vaccination plan considering this new information.

“Let me assure you that Oregon’s priorities, and my priorities, have not changed,” Governor Brown said. “I remain committed to vaccinating our seniors quickly. But this latest news will unfortunately cause a two-week delay in beginning vaccinations for seniors.”

The new plan depends on Oregon receiving a reliable supply of doses from the federal government. The current plan is:

Starting the week of Jan. 25, begin vaccinating teachers and childcare providers.

Starting Feb. 8. Begin vaccinating the first of four “waves” of seniors. Wave 1: Seniors 80 and older. Wave 2: Seniors who are 75 and older would follow. Wave 3: Seniors who are 70 and older would follow next. Wave 4: Eligibility to all Oregonians 65 and older would follow in the weeks after.



In addition, it’s not just important to offer more options to get vaccinated, we want you to know when, where and how you can get immunized. Today on our website, you will find a new personalized, interactive guide that tells you:

If you’re eligible to get a vaccine, based on your age and occupation.

Where you can get information about a vaccine, based on your local county resources.

Where you can get the facts about vaccines and answers to your vaccination questions.

Watch a recording of the press conference.