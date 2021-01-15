PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 29 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,737, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 1,152 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 130,246.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, the Health Authority reported that 16,355 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 10,172 vaccine doses were administered on Jan. 13 and 6,183 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Jan. 13.

Based on updated totals, the Oregon Health Authority announced that vaccination sites across the state met Gov. Kate Brown’s goal of ensuring 12,000 vaccinations a day at the end of last week. Vaccine providers in Oregon administered 12,039 total doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines on Jan. 8, 2021. The Governor required the benchmark to be met by the end of the two-week period that began Jan. 4.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72-hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. The Health Authority has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

“While we hit the Governor’s goal of hitting 12,000 vaccines administered in a day last week,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen, “we want to sustain and expand our daily totals. The state can’t achieve our goal to deliver vaccinations quickly, efficiently and equitably, all on our own. I’m grateful for the hard work that staff in hospitals, local health clinics and other sites have put into ramping up vaccinations for Oregonians. Vaccines are the safest and most effective way we can end this pandemic.”

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 146,137 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 321,425 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 415, which is 19 fewer than yesterday. There are 101 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

NOTE: Updated death details below.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (23), Clackamas (70), Clatsop (11), Columbia (15), Coos (11), Crook (12), Curry (1), Deschutes (82), Douglas (16), Harney (6), Hood River (9), Jackson (75), Jefferson (12), Josephine (18), Klamath (17), Lake (3), Lane (94), Lincoln (2), Linn (23), Malheur (14), Marion (137), Morrow (9), Multnomah (185), Polk (13), Umatilla (60), Union (19), Wasco (14), Washington (162), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (30).

Note: Updated information is available for Oregon’s 1,582nd death reported on Jan 9. He is an 89-year-old man from Josephine County. He was originally reported as a Jackson County case.

Oregon’s 1,709th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died on Nov.30 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,710th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct.14 and died on Nov. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,711th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,712th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,713th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec.15 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,714th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec.13 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,715th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,716th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec.1 and died on Dec. 10 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,717th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,718th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 27 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,719th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Jan. 11 at Oregon Health Sciences University. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,720th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec.12 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,721st COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Dec. 8 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,722nd COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive Jan. 6 and died on Jan. 11 at Albany General Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,723rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Jan. 1 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,724th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 26 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,725th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Dec. 6 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,726th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 13 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,727th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,728th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 10 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,729th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,730th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,731st COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Multnomah County who became symptomatic after contact with a confirmed case and died on Dec. 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,732nd COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,733rd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died on Jan. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,734th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 25 and died on Jan. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,735th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on Jan. 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,736th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on Jan.10 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,737th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Dec. 19 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.