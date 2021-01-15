The Oregon National Guard joined Salem Health to help with their vaccine clinics over the past week. Oregon Citizen Soldiers and Airmen are activated to support Salem Heath administer the COVID-19 vaccine to Oregonians by assisting with processing, administration, giving shots and monitoring people after the shot.

“This is Oregonians helping Oregonians,” said Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon. This is what we do. We’re out here as part of the community working with Salem Health. They’re happy to have us, and we’re happy to work and learn with them.”