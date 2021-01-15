On Wednesday, January 13, 2021, members of the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to 101 Lincoln Street on the report of a possible suicide. Officers were advised a family member had gone to 101 Lincoln Street to check on the occupants, and found the residents deceased.

Upon arrival, officers found two people deceased in the residence. The interior of the residence showed signs of a disturbance. Detectives were notified and assumed the investigation.

Detectives requested the assistance of the Oregon State Police Crime Lab, they arrived early this morning to assist with the investigation. Oregon State Police also supplied a reconstructionist to diagram the crime scene.

Detectives learned the body of Sonia Stanley, 41-year-old female, was in the hallway of the residence with a gunshot wound, this wound was fatal. The body of Richard Bellm, 53-year-old male, was located in the bedroom with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, this wound was also fatal.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives learned Richard Bellm and Sonia Stanley had been married for approximately 18 years. Detectives also learned the couple had a history of domestic violence, and alcohol is believed to be involved.

This incident is still under investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident contact Detective LaBeads Yahwhee at 541-883-5336 or call the anonymous tip line at 541-883-5334.