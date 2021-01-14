YREKA, California—Klamath National Forest Acting Forest Supervisor Rachel Smith announced that Kimberly DeVall will be the new Public Affairs Officer. DeVall replaces Joshua Veal who transferred to the Huron-Manistee National Forests in May, 2020.



“We are pleased to welcome Kimberly DeVall to the Klamath National Forest,” said Acting Forest Supervisor Rachel Smith. “Her experience in public information—her experience working with a wide variety of partnerships, associations, and the public—and her natural resource management education and work experience will be an invaluable addition to the Klamath National Forest.”



DeVall has a broad background as a public information officer for Valles Caldera National Preserve (a unit of the National Park Service) headquartered in Jemez Springs, New Mexico. Her work included development of news releases and brochures, management of the preserve’s website and social media sites, leading media tours, development of internal and external newsletters, and serving as a Fire Information Officer. She was responsible for the interpretation program, which included visitor center operations, and coordinated the Volunteers-In-Parks program.

Her work experience includes extensive work with an association, called Los Amigos de las Valles Caldera, which was formed to help support the mission of the national preserve. She served as a member of the Greater Santa Fe Recreations Partnership, collaborated with the Pajarito Environmental Education Center to provide education programs, and partnered with New Mexico Trout to provide volunteers to facilitate fly fishing clinics. Early in her career she worked for four years on the Santa Fe National Forest as Education Coordinator for the Respect the River/Rio program.



DeVall brings to the job a strong background in natural resource management. She graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries Ecology with course emphasis in communications/journalism. She then completed a Master of Science degree from Oklahoma State University in Wildlife and Fisheries Ecology with course emphasis in sociology.



“I am very pleased to be joining the team on the Klamath National Forest,” said DeVall. “I look forward to meeting and working with partners, stakeholders and members of the public on all the important work we have to do together.