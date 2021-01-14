KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 13 new cases of COVID-19, and four deaths. The local case count is 2,364. Local deaths number 34.
The total case count reflects the removal of a 47-year-old female, as the case was transferred out of state.
This week’s total is 105. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.
The deceased include:
- A 68-year-old man who died January 7 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying health conditions.
- A 74-year-old man who died January 10 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying health conditions.
- A 77-year-old man who died January 11 at his residence. He had underlying health conditions.
- An 87-year-old woman who died January 10 at her residence. She had underlying health conditions.
To protect yourself:
- Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
- Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
- Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.
To protect others around you:
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Stay home when sick.
- Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.
|Sex
|Cases
|Deaths
|Male
|1,089
|17
|Female
|1,275
|17
|Unknown
|—
|—
|Total
|2,364
|34
|Age group
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-14
|144
|—
|15-19
|124
|—
|20-29
|485
|—
|30-39
|381
|—
|40-49
|352
|1
|50-59
|306
|2
|60-69
|299
|7
|70-79
|183
|9
|80 and over
|90
|15
|Not available
|—
|—
|Total
|2,364
|34