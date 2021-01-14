KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 13 new cases of COVID-19, and four deaths. The local case count is 2,364. Local deaths number 34.

The total case count reflects the removal of a 47-year-old female, as the case was transferred out of state.

This week’s total is 105. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.

The deceased include:

  • A 68-year-old man who died January 7 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying health conditions.
  • A 74-year-old man who died January 10 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying health conditions.
  • A 77-year-old man who died January 11 at his residence. He had underlying health conditions.
  • An 87-year-old woman who died January 10 at her residence. She had underlying health conditions.

To protect yourself:

  • Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
  • Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
  • Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Stay home when sick.
  • Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.
SexCasesDeaths
Male1,08917
Female1,27517
Unknown
Total2,36434
Age groupCasesDeaths
0-14144
15-19124
20-29485
30-39381
40-493521
50-593062
60-692997
70-791839
80 and over9015
Not available
Total2,36434

