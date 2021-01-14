KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 13 new cases of COVID-19, and four deaths. The local case count is 2,364. Local deaths number 34.

The total case count reflects the removal of a 47-year-old female, as the case was transferred out of state.

This week’s total is 105. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.

The deceased include:

A 68-year-old man who died January 7 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying health conditions.

A 74-year-old man who died January 10 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying health conditions.

A 77-year-old man who died January 11 at his residence. He had underlying health conditions.

An 87-year-old woman who died January 10 at her residence. She had underlying health conditions.

To protect yourself:

Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.

Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

Sex Cases Deaths Male 1,089 17 Female 1,275 17 Unknown — — Total 2,364 34