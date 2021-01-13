Producers in Lake County are eligible to apply for 2020 Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) benefits on small grain, native pasture and improved pasture.

LFP provides compensation if you suffer grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately owned, federally managed or cash leased land or fire on federally managed land.

County committees can only accept LFP applications after notification is received by the National Office of qualifying drought or if a federal agency prohibits producers from grazing normal permitted livestock on federally managed lands due to qualifying fire. You must complete a CCC-853, LFP Application, and the required supporting documentation no later than January 30 2021, for 2020 losses.

For additional information about LFP, including eligible livestock and fire criteria, contact the Lake County USDA Service Center at (541) 947-2367 Ext 2 or visit fsa.usda.gov.