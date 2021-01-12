KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 32 new cases of COVID-19. The local case count is 2,334.
This week’s total is 75. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.
The deceased include:
- An 88-year-old woman who died at her residence January 4. She had underlying health conditions.
- A 91-year-old woman who died at her residence January 6. She had underlying health conditions.
- An 83-year-old woman who died at her residence January 9. She had underlying health conditions.
- A 69-year-old woman who died December 26 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying health conditions.
To protect yourself:
- Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
- Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
- Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.
To protect others around you:
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Stay home when sick.
- Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.
|Sex
|Cases
|Deaths
|Male
|1,077
|14
|Female
|1,257
|16
|Unknown
|—
|—
|Total
|2,334
|30
|Age group
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-14
|144
|—
|15-19
|123
|—
|20-29
|475
|—
|30-39
|377
|—
|40-49
|351
|1
|50-59
|299
|2
|60-69
|295
|6
|70-79
|180
|7
|80 and over
|90
|14
|Not available
|—
|—
|Total
|2,334
|30