KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 32 new cases of COVID-19. The local case count is 2,334.

This week’s total is 75. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.

The deceased include:

An 88-year-old woman who died at her residence January 4. She had underlying health conditions.

A 91-year-old woman who died at her residence January 6. She had underlying health conditions.

An 83-year-old woman who died at her residence January 9. She had underlying health conditions.

A 69-year-old woman who died December 26 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying health conditions.

To protect yourself:

Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.

Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

Sex Cases Deaths Male 1,077 14 Female 1,257 16 Unknown — — Total 2,334 30