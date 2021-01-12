KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 32 new cases of COVID-19. The local case count is 2,334.

This week’s total is 75. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.

The deceased include:

  • An 88-year-old woman who died at her residence January 4. She had underlying health conditions.
  • A 91-year-old woman who died at her residence January 6. She had underlying health conditions.
  • An 83-year-old woman who died at her residence January 9. She had underlying health conditions.
  • A 69-year-old woman who died December 26 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying health conditions.

To protect yourself:

  • Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
  • Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
  • Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Stay home when sick.
  • Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.
SexCasesDeaths
Male1,07714
Female1,25716
Unknown
Total2,33430
Age groupCasesDeaths
0-14144
15-19123
20-29475
30-39377
40-493511
50-592992
60-692956
70-791807
80 and over9014
Not available
Total2,33430

