KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report creating new ways to keep the public informed about vaccine updates.

Today a new phone number was added with a message concerning where the county is in vaccine distribution. It is 541.885.6753.

Also, a vaccine web page has been available for a few weeks. It can be reached at http://www.klamathcounty.org/1117/COVID-19-vaccine.

Subscription to email updates is available by writing to KCPH@klamathcounty.org.

“We are committed to providing the most up-to-date information for our community. Any one interested in where we are, as a community, regarding vaccine may use these opportunities to stay informed,” said KCPH Director Jennifer Little.