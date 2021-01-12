The air quality advisory for Tuesday, January 12, to noon Wednesday, January 13, is green.
The green advisory means:
- All woodstoves, pellet stoves and fireplaces may be used inside and outside the air quality zone.
- Use only seasoned dry wood.
- Outdoor burning is not allowed inside the air quality zone. Outdoor burning is allowed outside the Air Quality zone. Check with your local fire district prior to burning.
For a map of the air quality zone and other information, consult our website at
For air quality questions please call 541-883-5118.