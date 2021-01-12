The air quality advisory for Tuesday, January 12, to noon Wednesday, January 13, is green. 

The green advisory means:  

  1. All woodstoves, pellet stoves and fireplaces may be used inside and outside the air quality zone.
  1. Use only seasoned dry wood.
  1. Outdoor burning is not allowed inside the air quality zone. Outdoor burning is allowed outside the Air Quality zone. Check with your local fire district prior to burning.  

For a map of the air quality zone and other information, consult our website at 

airquality.klamathcounty.org

For air quality questions please call 541-883-5118.

