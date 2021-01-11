WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds fisherman of the Jan. 15 deadline to apply for the Seafood Trade Relief Program (STRP), which provides support for fishermen impacted by retaliatory tariffs from foreign governments. For more information on the program, including guidance on how to apply, visit farmers.gov/seafood or call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance.

“U.S. fishermen affected by retaliatory tariffs need to file an application for this program by Friday, Jan. 15,” said Richard Fordyce, Administrator for USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA). “We still have funding available, and these direct payments will help them recover from the effects of retaliatory tariffs on their ability to make a living.”

STRP is available for the following types of seafood:

Atka mackerel

Crab (Dungeness, King, Snow, Southern Tanner)

Flounder

Geoduck

Goosefish

Herrings

Lobster

Pacific Cod

Pacific Ocean Perch

Pollock

Sablefish

Salmon

Sole

Squid

Tuna

Turbot

FSA has so far paid more than $188 million on more than 7,600 applications through the STRP. USDA is continuing to work with Sea Grant Extension Agents and other partners to promote the program and help fishermen apply as they come off the water.

All USDA Service Centers are open for business, including those that restrict in-person visits or require appointments. All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business with FSA, Natural Resources Conservation Service or any other Service Center agency should call ahead and schedule an appointment. Service Centers that are open for appointments will pre-screen visitors based on health concerns or recent travel, and visitors must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering during their appointment. Our program delivery staff will continue to work with our producers by phone, email, and using online tools. More information on working with our Service Centers can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.