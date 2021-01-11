KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 87 new cases of COVID-19, and four deaths. The local case count is 2,302. Deaths now total 30.

Of the new cases, 44 were in the statewide database on Saturday and are counted toward last week. Last week’s count was 270. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.

This week’s total is 43.

The deceased include:

An 88-year-old woman who died at her residence January 4. She had underlying health conditions.

A 91-year-old woman who died at her residence January 6. She had underlying health conditions.

An 83-year-old woman who died at her residence January 9. She had underlying health conditions.

A 69-year-old woman who died December 26 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying health conditions.

To protect yourself:

Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.

Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

Sex Cases Deaths Male 1,063 14 Female 1,239 16 Unknown — — Total 2,302 30