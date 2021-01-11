(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset, January 13, 2021 to honor two fallen United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.

“Violence answers nothing, solves nothing, and offers nothing. Last week, we saw attacks on our democracy, the Constitution, and the American people. This is not who we are. Dan and I send our condolences to the families of Officer Sicknick and Officer Liebengood as they mourn and grieve. We remember their dedication and determination, their service, and sacrifice.”

The full Presidential Proclamation is available at the White House’s website.