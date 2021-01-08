KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 115 new cases of COVID-19. The local case count is 2,178.

This week’s count is 189. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.

“We did not announce any cases yesterday, due to the statewide database being down. That is also why this release is being provided in the afternoon today, as was Tuesday’s,” said KCPH Director Jennifer Little.

To protect yourself:

  • Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
  • Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
  • Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Stay home when sick.
  • Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.
SexCasesDeaths
Male1,00812
Female1,1709
Unknown
Total2,17821
Age groupCasesDeaths
0-14134
15-19110
20-29441
30-39356
40-493411
50-592812
60-692795
70-791657
80 and over716
Not available
Total2,17821

