KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 115 new cases of COVID-19. The local case count is 2,178.

This week’s count is 189. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.

“We did not announce any cases yesterday, due to the statewide database being down. That is also why this release is being provided in the afternoon today, as was Tuesday’s,” said KCPH Director Jennifer Little.

To protect yourself:

Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.

Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

Sex Cases Deaths Male 1,008 12 Female 1,170 9 Unknown — — Total 2,178 21