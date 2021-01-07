PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed 8 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,558 the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 764 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 120,223.

Today’s case count is lower than anticipated because a server outage led to unscheduled database downtime yesterday. In addition, today’s Tableau updates will not include electronic laboratory reporting information from Jan.5. We anticipate that electronic laboratory reporting information will be updated tomorrow.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA recorded 6,432 doses of vaccine administered — including 595 second doses — raising the state’s total number of doses administered to 61,671. This figure is based on preliminary reports of 2,818 doses administered yesterday, as well as 3,614 administered on prior days that had not been recorded.

All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 225,600 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 480, which is 14 fewer than yesterday. There are 120 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 13 more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Weekly COVID-19 cases increase

OHA’s COVID-19 weekly report released today, showed sharp increases in daily cases and positive tests.

OHA reported 7,913 new daily cases during the week of Monday, Dec. 28 through Sunday, Jan. 3, a 17% increase over the previous week. That followed three weeks of declining cases.

There were 358 persons hospitalized for COVID-19, a 6% increase from the previous week. There were 73 reported COVID-19 reported deaths, down from 86 last week.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests increased to 7.5%. There were 123,821 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Dec. 27 through Jan. 2.

People aged 20 to 49 have accounted for 54% of COVID-19 cases, while people 70 and older have accounted for 77% of deaths associated with the virus.

The weekly report features a new format and includes additional information on new cases and data spanning the entire pandemic.

Today’s COVID-19 outbreak report shows 4,853 active COVID-19 outbreaks in care facilities, living communities and long-term care facilities with 323 deaths.

Cases and Deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (8), Clackamas (79), Clatsop (15), Columbia (8), Coos (13), Crook (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (10), Douglas (10), Gilliam (2), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (44), Jefferson (12), Josephine (11), Klamath (31), Lake (5), Lane (49), Lincoln (3), Linn (19), Malheur (17), Marion (134), Morrow (2), Multnomah (114), Polk (14), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (50), Union (4), Wallowa (2), Wasco (7), Washington (27), Yamhill (44).

Oregon’s 1551st COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died on Jan. 3 at Hillsboro Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1552nd COVID-19 death is 78-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 20 and died on Jan. 4 at Oregon Health Science University. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1553rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 29 and died on Jan. 5 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1554th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Jan. 5 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1555th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 27 and died on Jan. 4 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1556th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Jan. 3 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1557th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Jan. 3 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1558th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Note: Updated information is available for Oregon’s 1523rd death, reported yesterday. He is a 76-year-old male in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec.19 and died on Jan. 2 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

