The State of Oregon Employment Department (OED) is moving quickly to make changes based on the federal relief programs recently passed by Congress. Right now, they are waiting for rules and instructions from the U.S. Department of Labor in order to implement programming changes. That information is needed so they can get the benefits out the door as soon as possible. In the meantime, you do not need to call with your questions.

Keep claiming your weekly benefits, no matter what program you are in. You can sign up for the email list to get important benefit information and announcements.

OED will be going over the new federal benefit package and other updates at a webinar on Today, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. Register for the webinar, or you can view a recording of it on their website soon after.

Learn more at the OED website.