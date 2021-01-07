The public is welcome and encouraged to attend board meetings to gain a better understanding of board decisions and district programs. Board meetings empower attendees through the opportunity to observe, to become better familiar with the policy-making process, and to more fully understand the policies of the district.

Additionally, attendees are able to participate in the public comment segment of the meeting. Public comment allows the Board of Education and superintendent to hear of issues of interest but does not allow an opportunity for dialogue between the speaker, Board of Education, or superintendent.

Currently, the Board of Education is meeting virtually and taking comments through online submission. To register for the upcoming January 11, 2021 meeting or to submit a public comment (which will be read aloud into the record during the meeting) click one of the links below.CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE JANUARY 11, 2021 MEETING

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT PUBLIC COMMENT FOR THE JANUARY 11, 2021 MEETING