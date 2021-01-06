KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 37 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths. The local case count is 2,062. Deaths now number 21.
This week’s count is 74. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.
The first death was a 77-year-old man who died December 19 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying health conditions.
An 87-year-old woman was the second death. She died December 25 at her residence and had underlying health conditions.
A 90-year-old woman also died at her residence December 25. She had underlying health conditions.
To protect yourself:
- Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
- Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
- Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.
To protect others around you:
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Stay home when sick.
- Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.
|Sex
|Cases
|Deaths
|Male
|954
|12
|Female
|1,109
|9
|Unknown
|—
|—
|Total
|2,063
|21
|Age group
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-14
|129
|—
|15-19
|102
|—
|20-29
|421
|—
|30-39
|333
|—
|40-49
|319
|1
|50-59
|260
|2
|60-69
|271
|5
|70-79
|158
|7
|80 and over
|70
|6
|Not available
|—
|—
|Total
|2,063
|21