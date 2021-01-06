KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 37 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths. The local case count is 2,062. Deaths now number 21.

This week’s count is 74. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.

The first death was a 77-year-old man who died December 19 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying health conditions.

An 87-year-old woman was the second death. She died December 25 at her residence and had underlying health conditions. 

A 90-year-old woman also died at her residence December 25. She had underlying health conditions.

To protect yourself:

  • Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
  • Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
  • Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Stay home when sick.
  • Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.
SexCasesDeaths
Male95412
Female1,1099
Unknown
Total2,06321
Age groupCasesDeaths
0-14129
15-19102
20-29421
30-39333
40-493191
50-592602
60-692715
70-791587
80 and over706
Not available
Total2,06321

