KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 37 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths. The local case count is 2,062. Deaths now number 21.

This week’s count is 74. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.

The first death was a 77-year-old man who died December 19 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying health conditions.

An 87-year-old woman was the second death. She died December 25 at her residence and had underlying health conditions.

A 90-year-old woman also died at her residence December 25. She had underlying health conditions.

To protect yourself:

Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.

Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

Sex Cases Deaths Male 954 12 Female 1,109 9 Unknown — — Total 2,063 21