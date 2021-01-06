Chief Henslee publicly announced his plan to retire on May 1, 2021 at the Klamath Falls City Council Meeting on Monday. The Chief also outlined a timeline for the process to select the next Chief of Police, according to the Klamath Falls Police Departments Facebook page.

In total, Chief Henslee has served 28 years in law inforcement and has been Chief of Police here in the Basin for 6 years.

A nation wide search has begun to fill the soon to be empty spot, and there are hopes that the spot will be filled by the time Chief Henslee retires.