WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) today announced interest rates for January 2021, which are effective January 4-January 31. These rates are used for a variety of farm credit options available through USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA).

The CCC’s borrowing rate-based charge is 0.125%, same as December.

The interest rate for crop year commodity loans less than one year disbursed is 1.125%, same as December.

Interest rates for Farm Storage Facility Loans are the same as they were for December:

0.250% with three-year loan terms;

0.375% with five-year loan terms;

0.625% with seven-year loan terms;

0.875% with 10-year loan terms; and

1.000% with 12-year loan terms.

The interest rate for 15-year Sugar Storage Facility Loans is 1.250%, up from 1.125% in December.

FSA loan programs provide low-interest financing to producers to build or upgrade storage facilities and other structures. They also help producers with interim financing to meet cash flow needs. More information on loans can be found at fsa.usda.gov or by contacting your local USDA Service Center.

