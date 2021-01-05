Just after midnight on December 24, 2020 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Bly Mountain Cutoff Road in eastern Klamath County on reports of deceased person. Upon arrival deputies began investigating the suspicious death of Troy Allen Gordon, 54 of Bonanza, OR.

During the initial investigation, deputies interviewed John Bartlett Gordon Jr, 56 of Bonanza, OR. John Gordon was found injured and subsequently died on December 28, 2020 of self-inflicted injuries in the Bonanza area.

On December 30, 2020 the Oregon Medical Examiner ruled the death of Troy Allen Gordon a homicide. No further investigation is anticipated into the death of either man.