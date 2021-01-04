KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 118 new cases of COVID-19. The local case count is 2,026.

Of the new cases, 81 were counted toward last week as they were in the statewide database on Saturday. Last week’s count was 158. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.

This week’s count is 37.

To protect yourself:

Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.

Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

Sex Cases Deaths Male 941 11 Female 1,085 7 Unknown — — Total 2,026 18