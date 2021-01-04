KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 118 new cases of COVID-19. The local case count is 2,026.

Of the new cases, 81 were counted toward last week as they were in the statewide database on Saturday. Last week’s count was 158. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.

This week’s count is 37.

To protect yourself:

  • Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
  • Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
  • Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Stay home when sick.
  • Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.
SexCasesDeaths
Male94111
Female1,0857
Unknown
Total2,02618
Age groupCasesDeaths
0-14129
15-19101
20-29417
30-39331
40-493131
50-592552
60-692685
70-791526
80 and over604
Not available
Total2,02618

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here