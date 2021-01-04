KCSO has seen a dramatic increase in reports of phone scams. Some of these scams reference current or former Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies and demand money or the target would be arrested.

Other scams include winning large prizes but you must pay to receive them, or family members that have been arrested and need bail. These scams target vulnerable age groups many of whom are staying home and avoiding contact because of COVID-19.

To avoid becoming a victim of scams look for the following possible indicators:

• Incoming calls from an outside area code, or foreign telephone number • Requires you to send money for a prize or family member in trouble • Callers go to great lengths to keep you on the phone

• Money is only accepted via wire transfer service

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office encourages you to share this information with friends and family members.