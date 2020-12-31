Klamath Falls, Ore. – Recently Klamath County Sheriff’s Office has responded to several calls where people

ventured out into the mountains and were not prepared for winter weather or tried to

follow alternate routes from their GPS.

With more storms headed our way we would like to remind people be prepared when

traveling over mountain passes. Pack extra food and water, heavy coats, and tools to

help dig out if you get stuck in the snow. Let someone know where you are planning to

be and be prepared to dig yourself out as well as spend the night.

Check road conditions before you leave and avoid using alternate routes that your GPS

may suggest but you are unfamiliar with. Know your capabilities and your vehicle

limitations, don’t off road onto closed roads or groomed snowmobile trails.

Understand that cell service can be very limited in these areas but try to keep your battery

fully charged in case you have to call 911 it may help dispatchers with location information.

KCSO wishes you a happy and safe new year!