PORTLAND, OR. – A safe and successful New Year depends on licensees understanding and complying with the new drinks-to-go rules. Licensees should remember that they are a key player in helping to promote responsible consumption of alcoholic beverages by Oregonians as we celebrate the New Year.

Oregon consumers can enjoy the opportunity to ring in the New Year by picking-up or having a meal and cocktails delivered to a home from their favorite local establishment as the result of the pre-holiday special session of the Oregon Legislature.

Last week, on the heels of the legislative action (SB 1801), the Commission immediately instituted temporary rules enabling licensees to sell mixed alcohol “drinks-to-go” in sealed containers with limited to specific amounts of distilled spirits or wine, or single servings of wine. Alcoholic “to-go-drinks” are required to be paired with food items cooked or prepared by the same licensed establishment selling the drinks. Consumers may use Third Party Platforms (TPP), such as food delivery ordering app, to order alcohol drinks-to-go as long as the order meets the food pairing requirement.

For many economically struggling hospitality businesses, this change in law to extend the privilege to serve Oregonians with “drinks-to-go” is one important lifeline for business survival though the pandemic. This is a new way for bars and restaurants to service customers and the OLCC expects that many Oregonians will welcome a brighter 2021 with New Year’s food and drink orders.

Licensees must ensure that alcohol drinks-to-go are not delivered to minors or very intoxicated persons much as they would if serving alcohol in-person at their licensed premises (bar, restaurant, tavern, etc.). Licensees and TPPs that serve alcohol drinks-to-go are responsible for verifying the age of the person receiving the alcohol delivery and must not complete the delivery if the person receiving the order is visibly intoxicated. Failure to comply could lead to both administrative and criminal penalties.

More information on alcohol “drinks-to-go” program can be found on the OLCC website.