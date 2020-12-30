Today, the Oregon Health Authority unveiled a new data dashboard that compiles COVID-19 cases and other data in a single, interactive format. The dashboard will include new cases, seven-day daily averages of cases, patients with COVID-19 who are currently hospitalized, test results reported, and new deaths. The dashboard will be updated Monday through Friday.

Information in the dashboard comes from existing data. One of the features of the dashboard is a graph that shows the number of new cases by the date they are reported to a public health authority, along with the seven-day daily average of cases. These numbers align with the number of new cases reported in our daily press release and Daily Update.

You can find the new dashboard on the OHA COVID-19 website. On the dropdown menus, click on “Daily Update.”