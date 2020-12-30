KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 35 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths. The local case count is 1,908, while the number of deaths is 18.

This week’s count is 77. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.

The first death was an 80-year-old woman who died at Sky Lakes Medical Center on December 21. She had underlying health conditions. The second death was a 62-year-old woman who died at Sky Lakes Medical Center December 26. She also had underlying health conditions.

To protect yourself:

Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.

Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

Sex Cases Deaths Male 885 11 Female 1,023 7 Unknown — — Total 1,908 18