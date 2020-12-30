KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 31 new cases of COVID-19. The local case count is 1,873.

Of the 31 cases, one was previously assigned to another county last week. It has been transferred to Klamath County and last week’s count was 192.

This week’s count is 42. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.

To protect yourself:

  • Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
  • Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
  • Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Stay home when sick.
  • Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.
SexCasesDeaths
Male86511
Female1,0085
Unknown
Total1,87316
Age groupCasesDeaths
0-14125
15-1992
20-29380
30-39307
40-492961
50-592372
60-692454
70-791376
80 and over543
Not available
Total1,87316

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here