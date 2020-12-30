KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 31 new cases of COVID-19. The local case count is 1,873.

Of the 31 cases, one was previously assigned to another county last week. It has been transferred to Klamath County and last week’s count was 192.

This week’s count is 42. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.

To protect yourself:

Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.

Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

Sex Cases Deaths Male 865 11 Female 1,008 5 Unknown — — Total 1,873 16