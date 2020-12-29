VIA OREGON TECH OWLS ATHLETICS

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech head coach Justin Parnell announced today the 2nd addition of the 2021 recruiting class with the signing of Bastian Maerz (Matts) of Rosenheim, Germany, to a letter of intent to play basketball for the Hustlin’ Owls.

“We are thrilled that Basti has decided to attend Oregon Tech. He is a tremendous competitor and has a special set of offensive skills,” said Parnell. “Basti was introduced to us by our former head coach, Danny Miles, and we immediately felt he would be a great fit. The thing that stood out to us when watching his film was how hard he plays every possession and his ability to defend the perimeter.”

Maerz, a 6-3 guard, averaged 24.4 points per game, 7.1 assists per game, and 5.2 rebounds per game in his most recent under 18 high school season. For his efforts, Bastian was named All Bavarian State Select and his team won the German National Youth Championship. Maerz has most recently played in a Men’s amateur league, where he averaged 12.7 points per game, 5.3 assists per game, and 2.0 rebounds per game.

“I am really thrilled to be part of the Oregon Tech athletic program. I am looking forward to being a member of the Hustlin’ Owls squad and contributing the best way possible!” Bastian Maerz said.

Maerz continues the tradition of international players to suit up for the Hustlin’ Owls. The Owls have suited up seven former German players in the history of the program, including Bastian’s father, Chris Maerz. Chris played for Oregon Tech in 1998 when Oregon Tech advanced to their first national championship game. “It is really great to know Basti is signing with OIT,” said Chris Maerz. “I personally will never forget what I learned from Danny Miles on and off the court. The time there has really given me the chance to grow as a man.”

Oregon Tech finished with an overall record of 26-7 last season and was ranked 7th nationally headed into the NAIA Division 2 National Tournament. OIT spent the entire season in the top 12, including rankings of 1,2, 5, 7, 8, and 12. Unfortunately, the Cascade Conference has postponed play for this season, with the plan of playing later this spring.