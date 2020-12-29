SALEM – Oregon residents with a vehicle registration, permit or driver license expiring between Nov. 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021, have up to three months after their expiration date without being cited by law enforcement for an expired license or tags.

The Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon law enforcement agencies agreed to the new grace period as DMV catches up with a backlog due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Under the agreement, Oregon law enforcement officers will exercise more discretion for recently expired licenses and registration before choosing whether to write a citation. Law enforcement can verify the status of a driver or vehicle registration electronically during a traffic stop.

A law enforcement moratorium under Senate Bill 1601 from an Oregon Special Legislative Session last summer will expire Dec. 31. Under that legislation, a police officer cannot issue a citation for the following DMV products if they expired between March 1 and Dec. 31, 2020:

Driver license and identification cards

Passenger vehicle registrations

Commercial vehicle registrations

Trip permits and temporary registrations

Disabled parking permits

DMV offices open by appointment

DMV offices are open by appointment – mostly those that require in-person visits such as driver license and other identification card-related services. In some parts of Oregon, the first available appointment may be two months out, so don’t wait until the last minute to schedule your appointment.

As DMV catches up with the backlog, more services will become available by appointment. We do not yet know when walk-in services can resume, but some appointments for vehicle title and registration are available now. Visit www.OregonDMV.com for a complete list of services available by office.

See if you can get what you need at DMV2U

Many services are available online at DMV2U.Oregon.gov and more will be added soon. Those available now include:

Renew your vehicle registration

Access your DMV profile

Schedule an appointment

Replace a lost, damaged or stolen license or ID card

Pay a reinstatement fee

Report your change of address

Report the sale of your car

Calculate vehicles fees to mail in title and registration applications

You can also download forms and complete many transactions by mail including vehicle title transfers. Find detailed instructions at www.OregonDMV.com. We are continually improving our website to help you get what you need.

How DMV is catching up

DMV has been increasing its capacity to provide services as safely as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to use our new system capabilities so customers get their DMV services from the comfort of their homes, and to hire more staff to help catch up with the backlog. Among our current efforts: