KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 49 new cases of COVID-19, and one death. The local case count is 1,741. Total deaths are 16.

This week’s count is 102. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.

The deceased was a 58-year-old man who died at Sky Lakes Medical Center December 20. He had underlying health conditions.

To protect yourself:

  • Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
  • Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
  • Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Stay home when sick.
  • Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.
SexCasesDeaths
Male81011
Female9315
Unknown
Total1,74116
Age groupCasesDeaths
0-14119
15-1983
20-29357
30-39289
40-492811
50-592222
60-692184
70-791236
80 and over493
Not available
Total1,74116

