KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 49 new cases of COVID-19, and one death. The local case count is 1,741. Total deaths are 16.

This week’s count is 102. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.

The deceased was a 58-year-old man who died at Sky Lakes Medical Center December 20. He had underlying health conditions.

Sex Cases Deaths Male 810 11 Female 931 5 Unknown — — Total 1,741 16