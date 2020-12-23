KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 49 new cases of COVID-19, and one death. The local case count is 1,741. Total deaths are 16.
This week’s count is 102. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.
The deceased was a 58-year-old man who died at Sky Lakes Medical Center December 20. He had underlying health conditions.
To protect yourself:
- Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
- Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
- Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.
To protect others around you:
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Stay home when sick.
- Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.
|Sex
|Cases
|Deaths
|Male
|810
|11
|Female
|931
|5
|Unknown
|—
|—
|Total
|1,741
|16
|Age group
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-14
|119
|—
|15-19
|83
|—
|20-29
|357
|—
|30-39
|289
|—
|40-49
|281
|1
|50-59
|222
|2
|60-69
|218
|4
|70-79
|123
|6
|80 and over
|49
|3
|Not available
|—
|—
|Total
|1,741
|16