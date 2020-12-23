On Tuesday the Cascade Collegiate Conference officially moved both men and women’s basketball to the spring. The earliest that the season will start now is sometime in March. Details are still being decided on.

Many folks did not see this coming. The stance of the conference just a few weeks ago was one of ‘with or without us.’

“If we are not allowed to play by January, the rest of the conference will have a schedule.” Oregon Tech Athletic Director John Van Dyke said back in November.

But if there is one thing we learned from this hellscape of a year called 2020, nothing can truly be predicted. Earlier in December, Southern Oregon University opted out of all CCC basketball activities. They joined Walla Walla University and Evergreen State College who both opted out in late November. Teams were dropping like flies and January might not have had enough teams to play if OIT and Eastern Oregon were not able to play as well.

“Trying to have a season that lined up with NAIA competition was probably unrealistic,” Cascade Collegiate Conference commissioner Robert Cashell said. He added, “There is no reason why we would not let [SOU, Walla Walla, Evergreen] back in if we are able to play.”

With those schools back in, the CCC would shape up to 12 teams. They would only be down College of Idaho, and Lewis-Clark State, who are both competing for an NAIA national tournament spot.

Even with all of this forward planning, there is still one major barrier in the way of the CCC to execute this plan: The Oregon Health Authority.

The OHA and the Governor’s office have sort of been the boogymen of this whole debacle. Maybe it is unfair to them. After all, they are distributing a lifesaving vaccine in the coming months and still dealing with the aftermath of devastating wildfires from earlier in the year. They have bigger priorities than small college basketball.

After some automated email responses and voicemails, the OHA did not respond to the opportunity to comment on this topic. However, locally, Klamath County Public Health was able to shed some light on what still stands in the way of Oregon Tech.

“We really are supposed to be falling in line with guidelines set by the Oregon Health Authority,” Valeree Lane with KCPH said. “When you look at other schools in the state, there have been some real discrepancies depending on the institution.”

That has been the most frustrating thing for everyone. The inconsistencies between schools at the NCAA Division 1 level as opposed to the NAIA or lower NCAA classifications. OIT Women’s basketball coach Scott Meredith said it best last month so it is fair to reinforce his point. “Our student-athletes are college athletes like the ones at Oregon, Oregon State, Portland, and Portland State. If it is safe for them to participate then why not us?”

Why not us? That is the million-dollar question. Oregon Tech is still unable to answer this question and now, are even having trouble asking it. Their hands are tied.

Oregon Tech, much like Portland State, receives funding from the State of Oregon. Tech can’t put on the full-court press due to the possible consequences that may come as a result. It is understandable, but a shame that this cloud hangs over their head.

The good news is there is a new plan to play ball in the spring. The schedule is still up in the air but there are some options at the table.

“We are waiting to see how many teams we have. Will teams opt back in and all of that. We need to know how many teams we are dealing with,” Cashell said. “Shortly after the holidays, we will work through the details.”

In the springtime, we hope to see both 2020 recruiting classes hit the hardwood for the Hustlin’ Owls. Men’s Coach Justin Parnell and Scott Meredith on the Women’s side have a lot to look forward to. As do the student-athletes of all programs should they play. And don’t forget about Hootie Nation.

We hope to see these Owls back on the court in March, but now we wait patiently for a signal from the Governor.