In our continuing effort to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19, beginning today, Sky Lakes will resume screening patients and visitors at the medical center’s primary entrances.That means the Day Surgery entrance on the south side of Sky Lakes Medical Center will be closed to the public. Patients and visitors will be asked to use the main entrance and the Emergency Department entrance. When entering the medical center, patients and visitors will be required to appropriately answer a series of screening questions before being allowed in. Masks are still required when in any Sky Lakes facility.Sky Lakes screeners will staff the main entrance 6:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. That entrance is closed Sundays.The Emergency Department entrance will be staffed 5:45 p.m. to midnight daily. Staff in the Sky Lakes Communication Center will ask the questions when screening staff are not on duty.The Family Birth Center entrance will remain available to those patients and their visitors. Family Birthing staff will screen patients and visitors at that entrance until new screeners are in place.