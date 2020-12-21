This week the first COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Klamath County. Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is providing vaccine to Klamath Tribal Health & Family Services and Sky Lakes Medical Center.

Klamath County Public Health is working to obtain vaccine to serve Emergency Medical Services and other frontline health workers. OHA has indicated KCPH should not expect vaccine availability before February. Oregon Health Authority’s plan to reach individuals in the Phase 1a distribution can be found at https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le3527.pdf.

OHA expects that between 300,000 and 400,000 individuals will have access to COVID-19 vaccination during Phase 1a. Work is in progress to further estimate the numbers of people within each of the Phase 1a groups.

Last week, Oregon received 35,100 doses of Pfizer vaccine. Among that allotment was 10,725 doses sent by the federal government to Walgreens and CVS pharmacies for vaccinations at Skilled Nursing Facilities, beginning this week.

According to the Oregon Health Authority’s vaccine database, 16 hospitals across Oregon received a total of 19,500 vaccine doses last week:

Pfizer Total doses delivered 12/17/20 19,500 Legacy Employee Health Holladay 975 Kaiser Permanente – Airport Way 2925 OHSU – Pharmacy 1950 Legacy Employee Health System 975 Providence Portland Medical Center 975 Legacy Employee Health Meridian 975 Tuality Healthcare – Employee Health 1950 Salem Hospital Pharmacy 975 St. Charles Medical Center- Bend 975 Albany General Hospital 975 Good Samaritan Hospital 975 Providence Medford Medical Center 975 Mercy Medical Center- Roseburg 975 Rogue Regional Medical Center 975 PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Riverbend 975 Mckenzie Willamette Medical Center 975 Cumulative doses delivered through 12/17/20 24,375

A total of 685 health care workers received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of Thursday, December 17, 2020. When vaccine is more readily available, it is projected 10,000 vaccinations will occur each day in Oregon.

More Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine deliveries are scheduled the weeks of Dec. 20 and Dec. 27, when allocations of 25,350 and 48,750, respectively, are expected to arrive in Oregon.

The allocation of 25,350 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech now scheduled to arrive in Oregon this week is a reduction from the original amount of 40,950 Oregon was previously scheduled to have allocated during the week. Federal officials notified the state about the change last Wednesday.

Oregon also expects to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccines this week. An allocation of 72,100 doses is expected this week and 31,700 next week. These doses would be distributed to hospitals and skilled nursing facilities.

Like every other state, Oregon receives a per capita allocation of vaccine doses from the federal government. While vaccine doses are distributed to states by the federal government each week based on a standard formula (i.e., states do not apply for vaccines nor can states request additional quantities), the actual number of doses states receive may change depending on many factors, including federal decisions or changes in manufacturer’s supplies.