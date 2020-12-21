Mazama High School’s #LoadtheBoatMHS, a two-week food drive and virtual social media challenge, collected $2,605 pounds of food and more than $1,000 for the Klamath Lake Counties Food Bank.

Food bank staff collected the donations Thursday afternoon from the school, loading the food into a truck to transport to its facility on Maywood Drive.

“We had tremendous community support. Everybody answered the call,” said Larura, Nickerson, a Mazama teacher who organized the event. “Kids from all schools in Klamath Falls donated. We had schools come together with big donations.

“During times you can’t get kids together, it was a chance for kids to accomplish something together,” she added. “I couldn’t be more pleased.”

Donors dropped off canned food items at the Viking’s wooden boat in the school’s front parking lot. At that point, they were asked to inspire others to donate as well.

Every year, Mazama students volunteer to help the food bank with Supermarket Saturday and other events. However, those events couldn’t happen this year because of Covid-19 restrictions. Emma Milstead and the Mazama Sparrow Club co-sponsored the drive, hosting a drive-through donation day Dec. 11 to encourage community members to join the effort.

Check out the video challenges and donations on Facebook at #loadtheboatmhs.