WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) announced today that he has nominated fourteen Oregon students for acceptance to the prestigious United States service academies. Walden’s Service Academy Nomination Board — retired and active-duty military officers who interview potential candidates for the service academies — recommended each student based on their academic performance, extracurricular involvement, and character.



“I am honored to nominate these outstanding young Oregonians to America’s service academies,” Walden said. “These future leaders have put forth years of hard work, dedication, and commitment to character and these nominations are well deserved. By pursuing a higher education at one of our country’s select service academies, these students have shown a desire to lead by example, grow intellectually, and serve the United States in uniform. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for these hardworking individuals, I am confident that each nominee will have tremendous success in this admirable endeavor and that their futures will be bright.”



“I want to also thank my Service Academy Nomination Board for recommending these young, courageous leaders. Their experience serving our country in uniform is invaluable to the nomination process and speaks to the caliber of the students they interviewed and recommended for nominations this year. Without their guidance and understanding of what it takes to succeed at the U.S. service academies, these nominations would not be possible,” said Walden.



Serving on Walden’s Service Academy Nomination Board are: Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Paula Brown, U.S. Air Force Colonel Jeff Edwards, Retired U.S. Navy Captain Bud Hart, Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Rich Halstead and Oregon Army National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Travis Lee.



The service academies include the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York; the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; and the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York. Final selection for admission to the service academies will be determined by officials at each respective academy this spring.





The 2021 Academy Nominees from Oregon’s Second District are as follows:

Deschutes County

Abby Bridges, daughter of Greg and Lisa Bridges of Bend, attending Mountain View High School and Surabaya Intercultural School – nominated to the United States Merchant Marine Academy, the United States Naval Academy and the United States Military Academy.

Gharret Brockman, son of Chuck and Toni Brockman of Bend, attending Bend Senior High School – nominated to the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Naval Academy.

Samuel Conklin, son of William and Kelly Conklin of Bend, attending flight school with Bend Aircraft Mechanics – nominated to the Unites States Military Academy and the United States Air Force Academy.

Brendon Dearing, son of Douglas and Michelle Dearing of Bend, attending Oregon State University – nominated to the United States Air Force and the United States Naval Academy.

Kainoa Dickson, son of Jonathan and Whitney Dickson of Redmond, attending Redmond High School – nominated to the United States Naval Academy, the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Military Academy.

Brady Pfeiffer, son of Bradley and Holly Pfeiffer of Bend, attending Mountain View High School – nominated to the United States Air Force Academy.

Mary Root, daughter of Darren Root and Peggy Houge of Sisters, attending Sisters High School – nominated to the United States Naval Academy.

Elias Tollefson, son of Kevin and Carol Tollefson of Redmond, attending Redmond Proficiency Academy – nominated to the United States Naval Academy.

Grant County

Xuanling Jin, daughter of Chin Kim and Zhen Ji Wen of Long Creek, attending Long Creek High School – nominated to the United States Air Force Academy.

Jackson County

Jared Dole, son of Ted and Brenda Dole of Eagle Point, attending Eagle Point High School – nominated to the United States Air Force Academy.

Martin Folgate, son of Christopher and Julie Folgate of White City, attending Baker Early College – nominated to the United States Naval Academy.

Andrea Gilliland, daughter of Drew and Colette Gilliland of Central Point, attending the United States Air Force Academy Preparatory School – nominated to the United States Air Force Academy.

Klamath County