2020 was shaping up to be a great year for sports in the basin. Basketball teams were improving. Baseball and softball teams were poised to ‘run it back.’ By the time March rolled around all was going great. Then in the matter of hours, everything changed. Sports were put on an indefinite pause. But there were so many stories that got lost in the madness that is 2020. So let’s review.

In January it was apparent that in the Skyline Conference there would be a real battle for a champion. The Klamath Union Pelicans were already 7-3 and Henley was also 7-3. Mazama struggled out of the gate and sported a 3-6 record heading into the new year. On the girl’s basketball side, as usual, the race was between Henley, Mazama, and Hidden Valley in the skyline conference.

But aside from the Skyline, Lost River High in the Southern Cascade League was also making noise. Triad also looked fantastic. Prep sports fans were already looking forward to March before we all said “Happy New Year!”

And all of this is without mentioning the successful wrestling seasons these schools were having.

After we rang in the new year, The Pelicans got right down to business winning three straight. The question was there: Would the Pels crash the playoff party for the first time since 1984? All we had to do was look forward to March. Triad cracked off a string of 15 straight wins to start the year. They were also well on their way to an exciting end to the season. Aside from team success, we also saw some individuals flourish this year.

ShieTeal Watah from the Lady-Pels was a scoring monster. On February 21, she scored 31 points in a game against Phoenix. It is tied for the 3rd highest scoring game in Klamath Union girls basketball history. Watah will now attend Corban University.

When we got to March, there was uncertainty in the world. Coronavirus? Possible pandemic? Maybe we just didn’t care. Maybe we were told not to care. To us, it was far away, and here and now we have our kids in playoff basketball. It is all we needed.

March 7 was unreasonably fun. So many storylines in boys basketball were clashing at once. Klamath Union vs Cascade. Henley vs Baker. The Triad boys were playing in the 1A state championship. The Pels broke the hearts of the Cougars that night. You can watch the full game here. Pablo Macias, a Junior, hit a three in the final minutes that sent KU to the playoffs. Henley handled Baker to advance as well. And Triad beat Damascus Christian 58-56 to be crowned state champions for the first time in history. It was all so beautiful.

March 12 was whatever the opposite of fun is. The night before, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. The NBA shut down its season. The Oregon Schools Activities Association barred fans and parents from the games as a precaution. The morning of the 12th was different. The world had paused, but at least we had basketball… right? Wrong. The NCAA would not allow the 5A championships to play at Gill Coliseum, home of the Oregon State Beavers. Canceled. Same at the 6A level at the Chiles Center. And not long after that, the 4A tournament was nixed too. It was all so awful.

Months of work for the student-athletes all to just have the door slammed in their face. It was, and to an extent still is, absolutely gut-wrenching. The OSAA ended up canning spring sports as well. No chance for Henley to ‘run it back’ in baseball and softball.

Plan after plan. Postponement after postponement. The OSAA seems to have finally settled on a plan to return to the field in 2021.

Starting in February, football practice and other fall sports will begin. That will be followed by spring sports like baseball and softball. Then, after over a year, our basketball players will have a chance to hit the hardwood again and get back to some unfinished business.