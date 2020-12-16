We are saddened that today, Oregon Health Authority has 54 new deaths to report, setting a record for the most deaths reported by Oregon in one day.

“Today’s record-high death toll tragically reminds us that the pandemic is far from over despite the arrival of vaccines in Oregon,” said Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority. “These Oregonians and the ones who passed before them were loved ones who will be dearly missed by their families, for whom we express our sincerest condolences.”

The rising case count that surged in November is one factor attributed to today’s record-high death count. The counting of deaths from death certificates may take time to process because they are determined by physicians and then sent to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further review before the cause of death is ultimately determined. Once this information is confirmed, the information is reported back with a final cause of death to states. This lagging indicator is now being captured today.

Oregonians can continue to work together to prevent more lives being lost to the virus by doing the following:

Maintain six feet of physical distance

Wear a face covering when outside the house

Practice good hand hygiene

Avoid any gatherings with non-household members

If you start to have symptoms — even mild ones — consult with a medical provider quickly to get instructions on how to care for yourself and your household members and also whether to get tested

And finally, if you get a call from public health, answer it, and take their advice on how to protect yourself and those around you

We know this news can be disheartening. It’s OK to ask for help. COVID-19 has changed our lives, and it can feel difficult for anyone. There’s support for you and the people you love.

Local mental and emotional health resources for support can be found at Safe + Strong or you can call the Safe + Strong Helpline at 1-800-923-HELP (4357). The line offers free, 24-7 emotional support and resource referral to anyone who needs it – not only those experiencing a mental health crisis. (800-923-HELP).