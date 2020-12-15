At approximately midnight on December 11, 2020, Klamath County Sheriff Office deputies were dispatched to a trailer park in the 3300 block of Shasta Way on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies learned that those involved had previously left the scene.

After making a determination that there were no injuries, KCSO deputies continued to investigate, talked to witnesses, and reviewed the video that was available. That investigation resulted in the arrest on December 14, 2020, of Derek Eldred Derry and Cody Lawrence Dupont, both of Klamath Falls. During the arrest, a firearm was recovered believed to be the weapon used in the crimes.

Cody Lawrence Dupont

Charges include:

• Attempted Murder

• Unlawful use of weapon

• Recklessly Endangering

• Felon in possession of a weapon • Menacing

• Pointing a firearm at another

Derek Eldred Derry

Charges include:

• Unlawful use of weapon

• Felon in possession of a weapon

• Recklessly Endangering

• Menacing

• Parole Violation