KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 22 new cases of COVID-19. The local case count is 1,435.

This week’s count is 49. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.

Like most of the state, Klamath County is experiencing a surge in cases. A revised approach to contact investigations and close contact follow up is part of a statewide plan developed in response to the statewide growth in cases.

The approach incorporates a priority structure to ensure those at highest risk receive contact from KCPH first. More than half of the counties in Oregon have moved to this surge protocol, as local and state resources reach capacity in this critical pandemic response.

Webpages have been created for those who have tested positive and their close contacts. Links can be found at the top of the http://publichealth.klamathcounty.org/coronavirus page. Close contacts may not be contacted by KCPH.

Those who have tested positive should let their close contacts know of their exposure. A close contact is someone who has been within six feet of a positive individual for 15 or more cumulative minutes, with or without a mask.

To protect yourself:

Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.

Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

Sex Cases Deaths Male 683 7 Female 752 5 Unknown — — Total 1,435 12