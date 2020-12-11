The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), in association with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA), awarded the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office grant funds for traffic safety during 2020-2021 totaling $19,500. The grants are being used to increase traffic enforcement with focused patrols for Distracted Driving, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII), Occupant Protection (Safety Belts), Pedestrian Safety and Speed Enforcement during the below specified events.

Distracted Driving

Grant Amount = $5,000

• High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2021

• National Distracted Driving Awareness Month 4/1 – 4/30/2021

DUII High Visibility Enforcement Events

Grant Amount = $5,000

• High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2021

• Thanksgiving 11/26 – 11/29/2020 • Christmas 2020 / New Year’s 2021 12/16 – 1/2/2021 – SCHEDULED • Super Bowl 2/7/2021

• Labor Day 8/18 – 9/6/2021

Occupant Protection (Safety Belt) Blitz Periods

Grant Amount = $5,500

• High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2021

• Blitz #1: 2020 “Click It or Ticket” 11/16 – 11/29/2021 • Blitz #2: Belts / Child Restraints 2/1 – 2/14/2021

• Blitz #3: 2021 “Click It or Ticket” 5/17 – 5/30/2021

• Blitz #4: Child Seats / Fitting Station Referrals 8/23 – 9/5/2021

Pedestrian Safety

Grant Amount = $2,000

• High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2021

• Klamath County Fair 8/5 – 8/8/2021

Speed Enforcement

Grant Amount = $2,000

• High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2021

Christmas 2020 and New Year’s 2021

High, buzzed, stoned, wasted — no matter the term, If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Keep the holidays merry and bright: Stay safe and sober by refusing to drive while impaired. Remember: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.

This holiday season, from December 16th through January 2nd, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the national If You Feel Different, You Drive Different awareness campaign to help keep impaired drivers off the road.

Always designate a sober driver to get you home safely if you’re impaired so you don’t wind up with coal in your stocking — or worse. If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.