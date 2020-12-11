(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown held a press conference today to update Oregonians on the status of COVID-19 and the pending distribution of vaccines. The Governor was joined by Patrick Allen, Director of the Oregon Health Authority (OHA); Dr. Dean Sidelinger, State Epidemiologist; and Darrah Isaacson, an Oregonian who has experienced COVID-19 symptoms for nearly 10 months.

“Oregon is a national leader in rapid, statewide distribution of vaccines against vaccine-preventable diseases, such as influenza, measles, mumps and rubella. We have a proven, efficient and reliable system for distributing vaccines through a broad network of health care providers, health systems, local public health programs, tribes and community non-profits,” said Governor Kate Brown.

“Until we can achieve community levels of immunity, we all must stay the course and continue to practice the safety measures we know can make an impact and stop the spread of this virus. I am so grateful to the majority of Oregonians who are following the recommendations of our public health experts by physically distancing, wearing a mask and limiting gatherings.”

A copy of the Governor’s remarks is available here.

A recording of today’s live-streamed press conference is available here.