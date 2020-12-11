KLAMATH FALLS, Ore . – The 173rd Fighter Wing will conduct night flying operations starting Monday, Dec. 14 through Friday, Dec. 18. Operations will take place between approximately 4:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m.

Night flying is one part of the course curriculum for F-15C Eagle student pilots at Kingsley Field, the premiere F-15C schoolhouse for the United States Air Force.

The majority of the training will occur in the military operating airspace to the east of Lakeview where the pilots can fly without lights. However, the local community will most likely hear the jets during take-offs and approaches to and from Kingsley Field. Take-offs will occur after sundown and the jets will return approximately an hour-and-a-half later.

“Whether defending the homeland or deployed in contingency operations, F-15 pilots must be proficient at night flying,” said Col. Jeff Edwards, 173rd Fighter Wing Commander. “Night flying training includes the full spectrum of skills needed to be a combat-ready F-15 pilot.”

Community members may contact the wing’s public affairs office at 541-885-6677 to express any concerns they have during this time.

Contact: Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar, 541-885-6677, jennifer.shirar@us.af.mil

File Photo: An Oregon Air National Guard F-15 Eagle assigned to the 173rd Fighter Wing lands on the runway at Kingsley Field, Klamath Falls, Ore., following a routine training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)