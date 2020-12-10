OHA’s COVID-19 weekly report released today, set weekly highs for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the third consecutive week.

OHA reported 10,355 new daily cases during the week of Monday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 6, a 14% increase over the previous week and the seventh consecutive record high weekly case count.



Hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 increased to 494, a 24% increase and an average of 70 per day.

There were 133 reported COVID-19 reported deaths, up from 86 the previous week and an average of 19 per day – the highest since the pandemic began.



People aged 20 to 49 have accounted for 55% of the cases, while people 70 and older have accounted for 76%of the deaths.

Finally, During the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, the number of COVID-19 tests administered to Oregonians increased significantly to 170,964. The percentage of positive tests was 8.1%.



New Weekly report format

Last week, OHA introduced new changes to the weekly report format. The most significant change is a separate report listing all active and resolved outbreaks in Oregon. This will be an ongoing format.

The second change centers around the reporting of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code. This will no longer be contained in the COVID-19 weekly report but will be available online.