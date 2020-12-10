Washington, D.C. — Energy and Commerce Committee Republican Leader Greg Walden (R-OR) delivered farewell remarks on the House Floor. Walden will retire from over 30 years of public service, including 22 in Congress, at the end of the 116th Congress.



Walden served in the Oregon House of Representatives for six years, from 1989 to 1995, which included serving as the House Majority Leader during both 1991 and 1993 sessions. He then served in the Oregon Senate in 1995 to 1997. Walden was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1998.



U.S. Rep. Greg Walden represents the people of Oregon’s Second Congressional District, which includes 20 counties in central, southern, and eastern Oregon. Walden served as Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the 115th Congress and currently serves as the Republican Leader of the Energy and Commerce Committee.

Click HERE for part one and HERE for part two of Rep. Walden’s remarks on the House Floor.