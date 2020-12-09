Salem – The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation has reached an agreement with several insurance companies to extend timelines to at least two years from the date of loss for 2020 Labor Day wildfire victims to rebuild homes and replace damaged personal property.

The following insurance companies have signed on to the rebuild timeline agreement:

Allied Insurance Harleysville Insurance QBE Allstate Homesite Insurance Safeco American Family Liberty Mutual Scottsdale Indemnity Austin Mutual National Casualty Company Sublimity Insurance Crestbrook Insurance Nationwide Insurance United Heritage CSAA General Insurance NGM Insurance USAA Encompass Insurance North Light Specialty Western Protectors Insurance Esurance Oregon Mutual Grange Insurance PEMCO Mutual

The complete list, including additional subsidiary companies, is listed on the division’s wildfire insurance page. That list will be updated as more insurance companies commit to the agreement.

“The ability to rebuild homes after a catastrophic event is often delayed by the need to effectively address safety hazards in the area and the increased demand on construction resources,” said Andrew Stolfi, insurance commissioner and director of the Department of Consumer and Business Services. “We are glad to see these companies agree to provide time for wildfire victims to effectively work through the recovery process.”

Many insurance policies limit the time a person has to rebuild their home after it is damaged, and require that homes be rebuilt at the address listed on their policy’s declarations page. This agreement also provides people the ability to rebuild their homes at a different location.

The agreement helps accomplish three things:

It alleviates demand on construction resources in wildfire damaged areas

It allows victims the ability to recover faster

It helps control the cost of construction by extending the rebuilding timeframe

This agreement does not extend the amount of additional living expense benefits available under a policy, nor does it alter any other terms of the policy contract.

Visit the division’s wildfire insurance page for more information on this agreement, watch videos of the virtual town halls, and review several insurance claim tips.

If you have questions about the agreement or your claim, or if you do not see your insurance company on the list, contact your agent or insurance company for more information.

If you still have questions or concerns, the division’s consumer advocates are here to help. Call 888-877-4894 (toll-free), email dfr.insurancehelp@oregon.gov or visit dfr.oregon.gov/help to connect with the Advocacy Team.