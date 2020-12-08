The year is almost behind us, and it’s been a rough one. As we look for different ways to add cheer to the holiday season, it’s important to remember the risks related to alcohol use and COVID-19:

Alcohol use can increase the risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome and pneumonia, which are sometimes associated with COVID-19.

Poor decision-making from drinking alcohol may lead to abandoning habits that help keep all of us safe, such as physical distancing and wearing a mask or face covering.

Heavy alcohol use also increases the risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), one of the most severe complications of COVID-19.

