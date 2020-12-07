The South Central Oregon Economic Development District (SCOEDD) announced today that it has opened the application for the Klamath County COVID-19 Business Assistance Grant Program. Klamath County has received $1,098,616 in funding from the State of Oregon to support the program. These funds were allocated to counties to distribute to businesses who have been financially impacted by COVID-19. Klamath County has chosen to prioritize businesses impacted by the “freeze” or Executive Order 20-65 that have not received funding from prior Business Oregon grant programs. Other businesses including those impacted by Executive Order (EO) 20-12 and those who have experienced at least a 25% reduction in sales due to COVID-19 will be eligible as well. SCOEDD has agreed to administer the program for the County. Applications will only be accepted through December 23, 2020.



“We are pleased to support the County in getting these critical dollars deployed to our business community,” said SCOEDD executive director Betty Riley. “We want to urge people to get their applications complete and submitted with all required documentation as soon as possible as we will have a very short window in which to get these funds out. Don’t wait, and please ensure your application is complete before submitting.”



Businesses must have their headquarters in Oregon and principal operations in Klamath County and be current with their state and local registration and licenses. Grants will be a minimum of $5,000 and a maximum of $10,000 with the number of full-time equivalent employees being the variable. Businesses with no more than 100 full-time equivalent employees are eligible to apply. Grant funds may be used for any business-related operating expense.



“While we wish we had endless resources to support our businesses in this crisis, the program is limited. We will prioritize the businesses affected by EO 20-65 first and will do our best to meet applicant needs, but we expect to have more requests than we do funds. So, if we are over-subscribed, completed applications will be placed into a drawing and awardees will be determined by lottery,” described Riley. “All grant applicants will be notified by January 5th.”



Applications will only be accepted until 5:00 pm on December 23, 2020. For detailed program requirements and the downloadable electronic application, please visit SCOEDD.org. Signed applications and supporting documents can be returned via email to denise@scoedd.org. Questions can be answered by calling 541-884-5593.

As always, the staff at the SBDC and the Klamath IDEA are prepared

to provide support to you in accessing these funds and other business support programs as well as navigating the constantly changing tides. Please let us know if and how we can help.