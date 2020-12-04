KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report two deaths in the community related to COVID-19. The death toll is now seven.

Those who succumbed to the disease were a 60-year-old man on November 28 at St. Charles Medical Center and a 52-year-old woman on December 2 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Both had underlying health conditions.

CDC has indicated that older adults and those with certain health conditions are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Those conditions include:

  • Cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
  • Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
  • Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
  • Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)
  • Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Not all of these conditions can be seen. It is recommended that everyone remain vigilant to protect their own health and that of others.

To help protect yourself:

  • Limit physical contact with other people as much as possible.
  • Wash your hands often.
  • Avoid close contact (6 feet, which is about two arm lengths) with people who are sick.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

To protect others around you:

  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Stay home when sick.
  • Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here