KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report two deaths in the community related to COVID-19. The death toll is now seven.

Those who succumbed to the disease were a 60-year-old man on November 28 at St. Charles Medical Center and a 52-year-old woman on December 2 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Both had underlying health conditions.

CDC has indicated that older adults and those with certain health conditions are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Those conditions include:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)

Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Not all of these conditions can be seen. It is recommended that everyone remain vigilant to protect their own health and that of others.

To help protect yourself:

Limit physical contact with other people as much as possible.

Wash your hands often.

Avoid close contact (6 feet, which is about two arm lengths) with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

To protect others around you: