KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report two deaths in the community related to COVID-19. The death toll is now seven.
Those who succumbed to the disease were a 60-year-old man on November 28 at St. Charles Medical Center and a 52-year-old woman on December 2 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Both had underlying health conditions.
CDC has indicated that older adults and those with certain health conditions are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Those conditions include:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)
- Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Not all of these conditions can be seen. It is recommended that everyone remain vigilant to protect their own health and that of others.
To help protect yourself:
- Limit physical contact with other people as much as possible.
- Wash your hands often.
- Avoid close contact (6 feet, which is about two arm lengths) with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
To protect others around you:
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Stay home when sick.
- Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.